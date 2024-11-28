Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 19:34 IST, November 28th 2024

Winter Warmer Recipes That'll Soothe Your Spirits

Try these four winter warmer recipes that'll keep you in high spirits this winter season.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Concoct these winter drinks to keep you warm | Image: Pinterest

Winter ensues a cold wave that makes you crave quilts, and heart-warming recipes that you stir up in the comfort of your household. Try these winter warmer recipes that'll keep you in high spirits this winter season.

Cinnamon Hot Toddy - Ask Dr. Dee
Spicy cinnamon hot toddy. Image credit: Pinterest

Spicy cinnamon hot toddy

Forget the plain ol’ hot toddy; this one packs a punch! With a mix of water, honey, lemon, and a cinnamon stick, this drink will warm you from the inside out. The spicy kick of cinnamon adds a cozy vibe, and honey helps soothe any winter sniffles.

GINGERBREAD LATTE - Bake with Shivesh
Gingerbread latte. Image credit: Pinterest

Gingerbread latte

Move over pumpkin spice—gingerbread’s taking the spotlight. Brew up your espresso, add steamed milk, a spoonful of molasses, cinnamon, to your liking, and a sprinkle of ginger. Top with whipped cream if you're feeling fancy. It’s like Christmas in a cup, no matter the month.

Slow Cooker Sweet Potato Soup Recipe | Taste of Home
Sweet potato soup. Image credit: Pinterest

Sweet potato soup

For a soul-soothing switch, nothing compares to the winter warmth than a rich sweet potato soup is capable of offering. On the other hand, it's also capable of being a delectable offering when one adds a pinch of cinnamon, a dash of nutmeg, along with coconut milk, known to heighten the taste of this simple dish. Have a go at these winter classics and let us know how you felt. 

 

Updated 19:34 IST, November 28th 2024

Recommended

Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.