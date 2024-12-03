Metre Long Asteroid Hits Olekminsk In Russia | Watch

Science: An unnamed asteroid has just been spotted on a collision course with Earth. At around ~70 cm in diameter, the impact will be harmless, likely producing a nice fireball in the sky over northern Siberia around seven hours from now at ~16:15 +/- 05 min UTC (17:15 +/-5 min CET).

A 1-meter asteroid has just struck Yakutsk, Russia. The fireball lit up the whole sky; the glittering asteroid was caught on camera.

NASA is closely monitoring this massive asteroid named 447755 (2007 JX2), which is set to pass by Earth on Tuesday. According to scientists the asteroid is large and moving at high speed, but poses no threat to our planet.

According to NASA's latest tweet, “At 11:14am EST, a very small (<1m) #asteroid will impact Earth's atmosphere and create a harmless fireball over eastern Russia's Olyokminsky District. The asteroid was first observed with the University of Arizona's Bok telescope by the @NASA funded Catalina Sky Survey and Spacewatch. The impact prediction was made by the Scout system at @NASAJPL's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS).”

This piece of fireball is likely to hit northern Siberia around few hours from now.

European Space Agency Shared latest updates on social media X sharing detailed information about this Asteroid.

Key Details of the Asteroid:

- Size of asteroid: The asteroid is approximately 1,300 feet in diameter, comparable to the size of a large stadium.

- Speed: It is traveling through space at an immense velocity of 44,000 km/h.

- Closest Approach: The asteroid will pass by Earth at 4:46 AM (IST) on Tuesday.

- Distance: At its closest, it will be 5.5 million kilometers away—more than 14 times the distance between the Earth and the Moon. While this is considered close in space terms, it is a safe distance.