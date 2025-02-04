Astronaut Don Pettit Captures Stunning Night View of Burj Khalifa from Space

Astronaut Don Pettit, aboard the International Space Station, has shared a breathtaking photograph of the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, illuminated against the backdrop of Dubai's night sky. The image, posted on X by Pettit at 14:27 UTC on February 2, 2025, offers a unique perspective that only space can provide, showcasing the city's vibrant lights and the architectural marvel of the Burj Khalifa.

Don Pettit, renowned for his contributions to space exploration, captured this image using advanced camera equipment available on the ISS. This photograph not only highlights the beauty of Dubai from an altitude few have seen but also underscores the advancements in space photography that allow for such detailed and awe-inspiring images to be shared with the world.

Here is what you need to know

The Burj Khalifa, standing at an impressive 828 meters (2,717 feet), has been a symbol of modern architectural achievement since its completion in 2010. Viewing it from space adds another layer to its legacy, connecting the marvels of terrestrial engineering with the wonders of space exploration.