Chinese Astronauts Make Rocket Fuel and Oxygen in Space Using 'Artificial Photosynthesis' for the First Time

Science: Chinese astronauts claim have successfully developed artificial photosynthesis technology in orbit for the first time. This revolutionary experiment matches the natural process of photosynthesis by converting carbon dioxide and water into vital resources oxygen and rocket fuel components.

This advancement represents a significant leap toward enabling long-term human space missions, addressing one of the most complex challenges of space exploration—sustaining life and resources for extended periods beyond Earth.

The experiments were conducted aboard China's Tiangong space station, also known as the "Heavenly Palace," which has been fully operational in low-Earth orbit since November 2022. The artificial photosynthesis technology, which has been in development since 2015, converts carbon dioxide and water into oxygen and rocket fuel ingredients using a simple "drawer-like" apparatus and a “semiconductor catalyst”. This is similar to how plants produce glucose through photosynthesis, but in this case, the astronauts created the hydrocarbon ethylene, which can be used as rocket fuel.

After using different catalysts in the reaction, researchers believe they could also produce methane, another potential rocket fuel, and formic acid, which can be used as a preservative, antibacterial agent, or precursor to making sugars. This technology matches the natural photosynthesis process of green plants through engineered physical and chemical methods, utilising carbon dioxide resources in confined spaces or extraterrestrial atmospheres to produce oxygen and carbon-based fuels.

The system operates efficiently at ambient temperatures and pressures, reducing the energy demands typically associated with high-temperature or high-pressure methods. This makes it better suited for long-haul missions compared to the electrolysis technology used on the International Space Station (ISS), which consumes a significant portion of the station's power output.

This breakthrough is expected to provide critical technical support for human survival and exploration in outer space.