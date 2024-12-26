Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Science News /
  • Countdown Begins! ISRO Hits a Key Milestone With SpaDeX Satellites And PSLV-C60 Integration

Published 15:41 IST, December 26th 2024

Countdown Begins! ISRO Hits a Key Milestone With SpaDeX Satellites And PSLV-C60 Integration

As the launch date for the SpaDeX mission nears, the satellites designated for the mission were successfully integrated with the PSLV-C60 rocket.

Reported by: Digital Desk
SpaDeX satellites integrated with PSLV C-60 rocket | Image: X@ISRO

New Delhi: As the launch date for the SpaDeX mission nears, the satellites designated for the mission were successfully integrated with the PSLV-C60 rocket, an official statement said on Thursday. 

Giving a mission update in a post on X, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said, “PSLV-C60/SpaDeX Mission Update: Integration Milestone! SpaDeX satellites have been successfully integrated with PSLV-C60 at SDSC SHAR. A step closer to liftoff!”.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch its highly anticipated Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission on December 30, 2024.

Image

(SpaDeX satellites integrated with PSLV-C60/Image-X@ISRO)

What is the Launch Date and Time

The Polar Satellite Launch vehicle (PSLV-C60) will lift off at 21:58 IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota on December 30. This mission marks a significant step in India's space capabilities, aiming to demonstrate critical in-space docking technology using two small spacecraft.

Objectives of SpaDeX Mission

The primary objective of the SpaDeX mission is to develop and demonstrate the technology needed for rendezvous, docking, and undocking of two small spacecraft (SDX01, which is the Chaser, and SDX02, the Target, nominally) in a low-Earth circular orbit, ISRO said in a statement.

Mission Concept

The SpaDeX mission consists of two small spacecraft (about 220 kg each) to be launched by PSLV-C60 independently and simultaneously into a 470 km circular orbit at 55° inclination, with a local time cycle of about 66 days. The demonstrated precision of the PSLV vehicle will be utilized to give a small relative velocity between the Target and Chaser spacecraft at the time of separation from the launch vehicle, ISRO said.

Where To Watch

The launch will be live-streamed by ISRO's official YouTube channel- https://youtube.com/@isroofficial5866?si=cNc1oaKf7Dlr9IxR and across all platforms of Republic Media Network.
 

Updated 15:41 IST, December 26th 2024

Recommended

PM Interacts With Recipients of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar
India News
Virat Kohli Heavily Fined By ICC After On Field Scuffle With Sam Konstas
SportFit
play-icon
02:00
Anna University Assault Case: BJP Alleges Accused Linked To DMK wing
Videos
Pope Brings Holy Year and Message of Hope to Rome's Main Prison
World News
4 Days on, Rat Miners Step in to Rescue 3.5-Yr-Old Stuck in Raj Borewell
India News
Baby John Trails Pushpa 2, Registers Lukewarm Opening Despite Christmas
Entertainment News
Cong MLA Among 21 Held for Attacking Policemen During Protest in Gujarat
India News
Row Over Cong Banners Showing Distorted India Map, BJP Strongly Reacts
India News
Does Sipping Tea, Coffee Reduce Risk Of Head And Neck Cancer?
Health News
INDI Tussle: AAP Warns Congress, Seeks Action Against Ajay Maken
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.