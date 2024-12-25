Did Sunita Williams Take Santa Hats on 8-Day ISS Mission? NASA Responds to Conspiracy Theories

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore celebrated Christmas aboard the International Space Station (ISS) in festive style, wearing Santa hats and sharing holiday greetings in a video posted by the U.S. space agency. However, the cheerful display sparked conspiracy theories on social media, with users questioning how the astronauts had Christmas decorations ready for what was originally an eight-day mission.

In the video, Williams donned a red t-shirt while she and her three crewmates wore Santa hats. The lighthearted holiday celebration drew mixed reactions online, with one social media user asking, “You brought Christmas decorations into space months ago?” Another commented, “Seriously? How did they know to have all these Christmas decorations with them when they were only going on an 8-day mission?”

The skepticism arises from the astronauts’ extended stay aboard the ISS. Williams and Wilmore have been at the station since June due to a Starliner spacecraft malfunction that delayed their return to Earth. Initially planned as an eight-day mission, their return was first postponed to February and is now scheduled for March.

NASA Puts Conspiracies to Rest

NASA swiftly addressed the theories, clarifying that the holiday decorations, along with festive meals and other supplies, were sent to the ISS aboard a SpaceX cargo delivery in November. The three-ton shipment included Christmas essentials like Santa hats, a small Christmas tree, and treats such as ham, turkey, potatoes, pies, and cookies, along with mission-specific equipment.

In a statement to the New York Post, NASA explained that the ISS is regularly replenished with supplies, including special items for holidays and crew morale.

A Festive Message from Space

In the holiday video, Sunita Williams extended her greetings, saying, “Welcome to the International Space Station as we get ready for the Christmas holidays. It's a great time up here. We get to spend it with all of our 'family' on the International Space Station. There are seven of us up here, and so we're going to get to enjoy company together.”

She also shared her love for the Christmas season, adding, “One of the best things that I like about Christmas is the preparation and just getting ready, the anticipation, everybody getting together and preparing stuff and just getting ready for the holiday.”