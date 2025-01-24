Search icon
Published 15:16 IST, January 24th 2025

Earth May Have Six Continents, Not Seven: New Study Challenges Traditional Beliefs

A new study conducted by a university in the United Kingdom, of Environmental Science, proposes that the earth has six continents and not seven.

Study reveals earth has six continents not seven

Science: A new study conducted by a university in the United Kingdom, of Environmental Science, proposes that the earth has six continents and not seven.  

The study led by an environmental science professor at the University proposes that Earth may have six continents instead of the traditional seven. The researchers suggest that North America and Eurasia might still be connected through tectonic plates beneath the Atlantic Ocean.

The study focuses on Iceland's geological role, revealing it as a crucial piece of this puzzle. The researchers from University of Derby have identified a geological feature they call the "Rifted Oceanic Magmatic Plateau" (ROMP), which hints at a hidden subcontinent, suggesting that Iceland and the Greenland-Iceland-Faroes Ridge form a larger structure connecting Europe and North America.

If this theory holds, it could redefine our geographical understanding of continental drift and potentially change the global maps we use today. 

 

 

 

