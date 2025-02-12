Earth To Mars In Just 30-60 Days: Russia Testing New Plasma Rocket Engine To Make This Possible

Moscow: In what could come as a giant leap in technology, Russia’s new plasma rocket engine might cut travel time to Mars from existing 7 months to just one or two months.

According to reports, the plasma rocket will use magnetic forces to gain the unimaginable acceleration coupled with charged hydrogen particles that will enable travel upto 100 kms per second.

Reports say that Russia is currently extensively testing a laboratory prototype in a specialised space-simulator chamber. The new plasma rocket engine flight may become operational by 2030.

SpaceX announces first uncrewed mission to Mars

Last year in September, SpaceX announced that it will launch its first uncrewed Starships to Mars in two years when the next Earth-Mars transfer window opens, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said.

Elon Musk stated that these will be uncrewed to test the reliability of landing intact on Mars. He added that if those landings go well, then the first crewed flights to Mars will be in four years.

Taking to X, Elon Musk stated, "The first Starships to Mars will launch in 2 years when the next Earth-Mars transfer window opens. These will be uncrewed to test the reliability of landing intact on Mars.

"If those landings go well, then the first crewed flights to Mars will be in 4 years. Flight rate will grow exponentially from there, with the goal of building a self-sustaining city in about 20 years. Being multiplanetary will vastly increase the probable lifespan of consciousness, as we will no longer have all our eggs, literally and metabolically, on one planet," he added.