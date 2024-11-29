Search icon
  • News /
  • Science News /
  • Groundbreaking: Scientists Reveal First Detailed Image Of Photon — A Single Particle Of Light

Published 23:09 IST, November 29th 2024

Groundbreaking: Scientists Reveal First Detailed Image Of Photon — A Single Particle Of Light

In a historic first, scientists have revealed detailed image of a photon — a single particle of light — ever taken.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Shape of photon | Image: Ben Yuen and Angela Demetriadou

New Delhi: Scientists in Birmingham have created image of light more particularly a photon, first time in history.

A theory in journal Physical Review Letters on November 14 led to the creating of this image. The theory allowing researches and scientists to understand different properties of quantum particles and led to the creation of this image.

The discovery can open gate to possibilities in quantum computing, photovoltaic devices and artificial photosynthesis.

Speaking about their experiment, a researcher named Ben Yuen told Live Science that they wanted to understand these processes to leverage that quantum side and how do light and matter really interact at this level?

Ben Yuen and Angela Demetriadou

But going as per the nature of light, there are various possibilities to these questions.

Further speaking to Live Science, Yuen said that they can think of a photon being a fundamental excitation of an electromagnetic field.

These fields are a continuum of different frequencies each of which could potentially become excited. You can split up a continuum into smaller parts and between any two points, there’s still an infinite number of possible points you could pick, they said.

Updated 23:19 IST, November 29th 2024

