Have Got Great Respect For Elon Musk, He Is a Different Person: ISRO Chairman V Narayanan

New Delhi: Praising SpaceX founder Elon Musk for his contributions to space technology, Indian Space Research Organisation ( ISRO ) Chairman V Narayanan said that the Indian space agency is not competing with anyone, and it’s sole focus is on serving the interests of nations.

When asked in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network about how he looks towards Elon Musk and the competition he has brought in the space program, ISRO Chairman said, “I have got great respect for Elon Musk as he has brought a lot of things (in space technology), including recovery, but I want to say we are not going to compete with anybody. We are very clear, our programme is meant for serving our country.”

Highlighting the role played by ISRO over the years towards nation building, the newly appointed chairman said, “We started the human space program a few years ago. Back in the days, our objective was to serve the country in telecom, tele-education, telemedicine, disaster warning management… so we don’t compete with anybody as our programme comes with the budget provided by the government, and our PM is very supportive, but then it has to serve the common man.”

“I respect Elon Musk, and he is a different person. I understand his capabilities,” he added.

Earlier this month, Dr V. Narayanan, Distinguished Scientist (Apex Grade), assumed the charge of Secretary, Department of Space; Chairman, Space Commission; and Chairman, ISRO, on January 13.

As Project Director for the C25 Cryogenic Project of the LVM3 vehicle, he led the team in successfully developing the C25 Cryogenic Stage powered by a 20-tonne thrust engine and played a vital role in the successful launch of LVM3 vehicle in its maiden attempt and made the stage operational.

From Sanctions And SpaDex To Elon Musk: ISRO Chief Dr V Narayanan's Interview | WATCH