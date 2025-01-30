Huge Discovery! Massive Hydrogen Reserves Beneath Earth Surface Could Power Planet For 1,000 Years: Study

The earth has been for long remained dependent on coal as a major source of energy before scientists discovered various different resources including thermal, solar, biomass or later nuclear energy. Now a new study claims to have discovered a massive reserve of hydrogen beneath the earth surface which could power the planet for decades and centuries to come. The research shows that earth may be holding trillions of tons of hydrogen reserves which could power the planet for centuries to come.

According to a geological survey by Geoffrey Ellis of US, the hydrogen reverse beneath the earth surface could power the earth for the next 1,000 years and reduce world’s dependency on the fossil fuels.

The research further says that the earth’s surface could be holding up an estimated 6.2 trillion tons of Hydrogen, which is also considered as one of the low-carbon source of energy.

What's the challenge?

The discovery of Hydrogen reserves is not new to the world as they have already been identified in Albania and Mali.

However, the latest research claiming on the existence of hydrogen are believed to be too deep beneath the surface, and will become a very tough challenge for its excavation.

The study further says that even just 2 per cent utilisation of this hydrogen will meet our energy demand for the next 2 centuries – 200 years – and that too as a low carbon source.

Speaking on the matter, an expert from University College London has said that the extraction of hydrogen from beneath will be a huge challenge for the world and something which would require a joint effort.