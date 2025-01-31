Indian Astronomer Captures Stunning Time-Lapse of Earth’s Rotation from Ladakh

Indian astronomer Dorje Angchuk has captured a mesmerizing time-lapse video showcasing Earth's rotation against the backdrop of the serene Ladakh landscape. The video, taken from the Indian Astronomical Observatory in Hanle, offers a rare visual representation of how our planet moves, while the Milky Way appears motionless in the night sky.

Angchuk, who serves as the engineer-in-charge at the observatory, shared his ambition of creating a full 24-hour time-lapse that seamlessly illustrates the transition from day to night. "The stars remain still, but Earth never stops spinning," he remarked.

Overcoming Challenges in Extreme Conditions

Capturing this extraordinary footage was no easy task. Angchuk initially planned to focus on the Orion constellation, but its high position in the sky relative to Ladakh’s latitude posed difficulties. Additionally, the extreme cold in the region drained camera batteries quickly, creating further technical obstacles.

Over four nights, Angchuk encountered multiple setbacks, including storage limitations, battery failures, and timer malfunctions. However, each challenge served as a learning opportunity, leading to refinements in his approach. With the help of a tracker for motion and mobile controls for exposure adjustments, he successfully recorded a smooth sequence that visually demonstrates Earth's rotation.

An Educational and Inspirational Project

The idea for the time-lapse originated from a request to create an educational tool that would help students understand Earth's movement. Angchuk believes that viewing the video on loop mode and full screen enhances the experience, allowing viewers to fully appreciate the dynamic motion of our planet.

Beyond being a stunning astronomical feat, this project highlights Angchuk’s dedication to astrophotography and his mission to inspire future generations to explore the wonders of space. His work not only showcases the beauty of Ladakh’s night sky but also serves as a testament to the possibilities of science and perseverance.