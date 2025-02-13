Indian Scientists Make Stunning Discovery As Alien Planet That Can Fit 263 Earths Spotted

Bengaluru: A team of scientists from the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad has discovered a giant planet bigger than Earth but smaller than Saturn.

According to scientists, the planet, dubbed TOI-6038A b has been found outside the solar system.

Scientists Discover Exoplanet TOI-6038A b

The exoplanet has a mass 78.5 times that of Earth and a radius 6.41 times larger. It falls in the sub-Saturn category, a class missing in our Solar System.

Scientists have mentioned that studying it could reveal new insights into planetary evolution.

These kinds of stars are 1.5 to 5 times the Sun’s brightness, they added.

"This discovery marks the second exoplanet discovery using the state-of-the-art PARAS-2 spectrograph attached to the 2.5-meter telescope at PRL's Mount Abu Observatory at Gurushikhar, Mt. Abu," ISRO said in a statement.

Indian Space Research Organisation said it is also the fifth exoplanet detection, combining PARAS-1 and PARAS-2 efforts.

The PARAS-2 spectrograph is Asia’s highest-resolution stabilized radial velocity instrument.