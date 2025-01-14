ISRO's SpaDeX Satellites Docking Experiment May Get Delayed Till March, Here's Why

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation ( ISRO ) is waiting for the right moment to perform its first ever space docking experiment after the two satellites were brought within three metres and then moved safely back in a trial attempt.

The docking move was first scheduled for January 7, and later for January 9 but was aborted both the times. The space agency said the docking process would be done after analysing the data further.

"A trial attempt to reach up to 15 metres and further to three metres is done. Moving back spacecraft to safe distance. The docking process will be done after analysing data further," ISRO said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The PSLV C60 rocket, carrying two small satellites -- SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target) -- along with 24 payloads, lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. About 15 minutes later, the two small spacecraft weighing about 220 kilogrammes each were launched into a 475-kilometre circular orbit, as intended.

Why ISRO may have to wait till March?

In the SpaDeX project, the two satellites have been placed in a low orbit and are travelling with a speed of 7 km per second. Now according to the experts, the problem with low flying satellites is that the spacecrafts position keeps changing with the earth's rotation, which further complicates the tracking tasks for the scientists.

As position keeps shifting, there is hardly a 15-20 minute window for the docking move.

Though the parameters up in the sky may allow the docking process for next few days, but if delayed for a longer period, the next favourable cycle may not arrive until March.

What is SpaDex project?

The SpaDeX project is a cost-effective technology demonstrator mission for the demonstration of in-space docking using small spacecraft, according to ISRO.

A successful demonstration of SpaDeX will make India the fourth nation to master the complex technologies that are crucial for its future missions, such as the Bharatiya Antariksh Station and landing an astronaut on the moon.

In-space docking technology is essential when multiple rocket launches are required to achieve common mission objectives. ISRO launched the mission on December 30.