NASA Asteroid Alert ! Two Giant Asteroids Heading Towards Earth Today...

Science: NASA revealed two giant asteroids, which are said to be about 100 ft in size, are charging towards Earth, reaching today.

Asteroid Alert

NASA has released an alert in this regard saying an asteroid, 2024 XC16, a near-Earth object (NEO) that is about 100 feet wide, roughly the size of a small aeroplane, may hit the earth's surface. Today, December 13, 2024, at 9:08 PM IST.

Asteroid 2024 XC16

NASA has named this asteroid 2024 XC16 that belongs to the Apollo group. The asteroid is said to be charging towards the earth with a speed of 74,462 km/h and is now at a distance of 5,280,000 kilometres, roughly.

NASA is constantly keeping track of asteroids using its advanced global network of observatories, radar systems, and space-based telescopes.

Nasa's Dart System

The Planetary Defence Program, including initiatives like NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), ensures preparedness for potential threats. These systems allow scientists to monitor the orbits of asteroids and detect the collision in advance to take necessary actions.

Recently, a harmless asteroid rammed by NASA two years ago in a dress rehearsal for the day a killer space rock threatens Earth. Launched by SpaceX from Cape Canaveral, it's the second part of a planetary defence test that could one day help save the planet.