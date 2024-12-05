Search icon
Published 17:02 IST, December 5th 2024

'Proba 3 Mission Accomplished, Spacecraft Placed In Right Orbit': ISRO Chief S Somanath

ISRO Chief S Somanath confirmed that the Proba 3 mission was accomplished and the spacecraft has been placed in the right orbit.

Reported by: Digital Desk
ISRO chairman S Somanath says Proba 3 mission accomplished | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation ( ISRO ), on Thursday, attained another feat by successfully launching the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Proba-3 satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota and placing them in the right Earth orbit. The European spacecraft with satellites has been launched to study the Sun’s light orbit. Following the successful launch of the Proba 3 mission, ISRO Chief S Somanath confirmed that the Proba 3 mission was accomplished and the spacecraft has been placed in the right orbit.

Addressing the post-launch event, ISRO chief S Somanath said, “The PSLV-c59/PROBA 3 mission is accomplished! The spacecraft has been placed in the right orbit.”

The spacecraft was launched at 4:04 PM from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The Proba 3 mission represents a significant international collaboration aimed at enhancing our understanding of the Sun’s corona and the outermost layer of its atmosphere.

Following the spacecraft's launch, the ISRO said, “PSLV-C59 vehicle is carrying the Proba-3 spacecraft into a highly elliptical orbit as a Dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).”

“PSLV-C59 has successfully soared into the skies, marking the commencement of a global mission led by NSIL, with ISRO’s technical expertise, to deploy ESA’s groundbreaking PROBA-3 satellites,” the ISRO stated in a post. 

ISRO’s SpadeX Mission To Be Launched In December

The ISRO chief also said optimistic updates about the launch of ISRO’s highly anticipated SPace Docking Experiment (SpadeX) mission after successfully deploying Europe's Proba-3 mission. Talking about the project, Somanath stated, “PSLV-C60 is going to be a mission to demonstrate SPace Docking Experiment (SpadeX). The rocket is ready now; we are waiting for the final phase of testing and activities."

The Indian space agency chief added that SpadeX could be launched in December itself, the mission is aimed to showcase advanced docking technologies that are essential for future space missions, particularly those involving crewed spacecraft and satellite servicing. This mission is a significant step towards enhancing India's capabilities in space exploration and technology.

It is also said that the PSLV-C60 rocket, which will carry the SpadeX payload, is currently undergoing final preparations at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The launch is expected to take place later this month, pending the successful completion of all testing phases.

What Is SpadeX Mission?

This mission follows closely on the heels of the Proba-3 launch, which was a collaborative effort with the European Space Agency (ESA) aimed at studying the Sun's corona.

The SpadeX mission is particularly crucial as it will demonstrate India's growing expertise in complex space operations, potentially positioning the country as a leader in space docking technologies.

As ISRO gears up for this launch, anticipation builds within the scientific community and among space enthusiasts. The successful execution of SpadeX could pave the way for more ambitious projects, including international collaborations and deeper exploration into space phenomena.

 

Updated 17:21 IST, December 5th 2024

ISRO

