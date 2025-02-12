Snow Moon 2025: When and How to Witness February's Full Moon in India

The full moon, known as the Snow Moon, will illuminate the sky today, February 12. This name originates from the heavy snowfall typically seen during this month. According to NASA, the challenging winter conditions that made hunting difficult led to it being called the "Snow Moon." It is also referred to as the "Hunger Moon" due to food scarcity during this period. In Celtic and Old English traditions, it is sometimes known as the Storm Moon, Ice Moon, or Bear Moon.

What is the Snow Moon?

NASA explains that the "Snow Moon" is a historic name given by certain Native American tribes in the U.S. to the second full moon of winter. The name reflects the frequent snowfall during this time. The scarcity of food caused by harsh weather also led to its alternative name, the "Hunger Moon." Other traditional names include Ice Moon and Storm Moon.

When to See the Snow Moon?

The Snow Moon will be visible starting Wednesday evening and will reach peak brightness at 8:53 AM EST (7:23 PM IST), according to Space.com. It will rise in the east around sunset and reach its highest point by midnight. If you miss it on Wednesday, you can still catch a glimpse on Thursday night.

Will It Be Visible in India?

Yes, skywatchers in India can witness this celestial event. According to Time and Date, the Snow Moon will be visible on February 12 at 7:23 PM IST in the Leo constellation.

Other Visible Planets