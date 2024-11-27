Search icon
Published 17:12 IST, November 27th 2024

Astronomers Unveil TOI-3261 b: A Planet That Celebrates a New Year Every 21 Hours

Astronomers have discovered TOI-3261 b, an ultra-hot Neptune-sized planet completing a year in 21 hours, challenging current planetary formation theories.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Astronomers Unveil TOI-3261 b: A Planet That Celebrates a New Year Every 21 Hours | Image: NASA

Astronomers have identified a remarkable exoplanet, TOI-3261 b, where a year is completed in just 21 hours. This ultra-hot Neptune-sized planet, described in a paper published in The Astronomical Journal in August 2024, could reshape our understanding of planetary formation.

The study, titled "Surviving in the Hot Neptune Desert: The Discovery of the Ultrahot Neptune TOI-3261 b," was led by Emma Nabbie from the University of Southern Queensland. The international research team revealed that TOI-3261 b challenges existing theories of planetary evolution due to its extreme characteristics.

Defying Conventional Theories

TOI-3261 b orbits perilously close to its host star, making it an ideal candidate for testing advanced models of planet formation. Planets in such proximity often struggle to maintain their gaseous atmospheres, yet this celestial body has defied expectations.

The researchers estimate the system's age at 6.5 billion years, suggesting TOI-3261 b began as a much larger Jupiter-sized gas giant. Over time, it likely lost significant mass through photoevaporation, where stellar radiation dissipates atmospheric gases, and tidal stripping, where gravitational forces pull away outer layers.

Unique Characteristics

Intriguingly, TOI-3261 b is twice as dense as Neptune, indicating that only its heavier atmospheric elements have survived. This density makes it a compelling target for further study, particularly with tools like NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, which could analyze its atmosphere in unprecedented detail.

Expanding the Elite List

TOI-3261 b joins a small group of ultra-short-period hot Neptunes discovered since 2020, including LTT-9779 b, TOI-849 b, and TOI-332 b. These rare planets are vital to understanding how extreme environments influence planetary formation and evolution.

As scientists continue to study these enigmatic worlds, TOI-3261 b offers an unparalleled opportunity to unlock new insights into the forces shaping planets across the cosmos.

Updated 17:12 IST, November 27th 2024

