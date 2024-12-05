NASA Shares Stunning Views Of Milky Way Galaxy Visible From Space Station; Watch

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), on Wednesday, shared stunning views of the Milky Way galaxy visible from the space station Dragon.

The Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to undock from the Harmony module on Thursday with a planned splashdown off the coast of Florida on Friday.

Sharing a breathtaking video of the same, the International Space Station, on X, stated, "When the stars and Dragon align. The Milky Way appears in the vastness of space behind the docked @SpaceX #Dragon crew spacecraft as the space station soars into an orbital sunrise."

Users on X were quick to comment on the visuals. A user stated, "Very nice. I'd really love to be able to view the stars from Space someday. I try to imagine it, but not really sure what to expect with regards to lighting. Do you need to be in shadow from the sun, otherwise its all washed out?"

Other user reacted, "That is such a beautiful view. The future of humanity is out there amongst the stars!"

One wrote, "Totally amazing how well the technology works in space .. pure quality"

Calling it an 'amazing work of art,' a user commented, "Wow, this is so beautiful! I love Dragon both at night and in the sunrise! So white, glowing and magnificent! Amazing work of art"

While one user terming the cosmos 'absolutely stunning to behold', said, "Astonishing! Love seeing this ultra high def feeds of space. The cosmos are absolutely stunning to behold"