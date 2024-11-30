Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 22:30 IST, November 30th 2024

Voyager 1 Restores Communication After October Glitch, Continues Historic Mission

Voyager 1 regains communication after a power glitch, continuing its 47-year mission, transmitting data from 15.4 billion miles beyond Earth.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Voyager 1 Restores Communication After October Glitch, Continues Historic Mission | Image: NASA

NASA’s Voyager 1, one of its most iconic missions, has resumed communication after a technical glitch in October left it silent. The 47-year-old spacecraft, which is over 15.4 billion miles (24.9 billion kilometers) from Earth, continues to defy expectations, sending data from the farthest reaches of our solar system.

Silent Weeks in the Void

In October, engineers encountered a challenge when they attempted to activate a heater on Voyager 1 to warm its instruments. The spacecraft’s fault protection system, which monitors its dwindling power supply, deemed the heater’s energy use too high and triggered a safety response. Non-essential systems had already been turned off years ago, so the fault system deactivated the main X-band transmitter and switched to the lower-power S-band transmitter.

However, the weaker S-band signal couldn’t reach NASA’s Deep Space Network, effectively silencing Voyager 1. After weeks of troubleshooting, engineers resolved the issue in early November. By November 18, the X-band transmitter was back online, and Voyager 1 began transmitting data from its four remaining operational instruments:

  • Low-Energy Charged Particle Experiment
  • Cosmic-Ray Telescope
  • Triaxial Fluxgate Magnetometer
  • Plasma Waves Experiment

Challenges of an Aging Explorer

Launched in 1977, Voyager 1 has been operating far beyond its original design life. Its instruments now function at temperatures lower than intended, as its decaying plutonium power source struggles to keep the spacecraft running. Despite this, the mission continues to provide groundbreaking data from beyond the Kuiper Belt.

This is not Voyager 1’s first encounter with technical issues. In 2022 and 2023, it transmitted garbled telemetry, problems that took months to resolve. Meanwhile, its twin, Voyager 2, has also faced difficulties. In September 2023, Voyager 2 had to shut down its Plasma Science instrument, marking the first such closure in 16 years.

A Testament to Resilience

The resilience of the Voyager probes highlights their engineering brilliance. Despite their advanced age and operating in the cold, dark expanse of space, they continue to deliver valuable scientific insights.

“Every slight stumble that the Voyager probes make is alarming,” given their age and fragility. Yet, they persist, offering humanity a glimpse into the mysteries of the outer solar system.

The success in restoring Voyager 1’s communication reaffirms NASA’s ability to manage the aging spacecraft, ensuring it continues its unparalleled journey into interstellar space. While the day will inevitably come when the Voyagers fall silent for good, for now, these remarkable explorers remain a testament to human ingenuity.

 

Updated 22:30 IST, November 30th 2024

Recommended

PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
Jesus Continues Goalscoring Riot As Arsenal Win 5-1 In Premier League
SportFit
UP CM Adityanath Holds 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur
India News
'Classy' Genelia Reacts To Sonam's Jibe Calling Her 'Whatever' People
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.