Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 21:33 IST, January 17th 2025

SpaceX Starship Test Flight 7 Explodes: What Led to The Accident?

SpaceX's Elon Musk said preliminary indications are that leaking fuel built up pressure in the cavity above the engine firewall.

SpaceX Starship Explodes Mid-Flight, Debris Seen in Sky | Image: X

Cape Canaveral: SpaceX suspects a fire may have caused its Starship to break apart during liftoff and send trails of flaming debris near the Caribbean.

SpaceX's Elon Musk said preliminary indications are that leaking fuel built up pressure in the cavity above the engine firewall. The resulting fire would have doomed the spacecraft.

On Friday, the company promised "a thorough investigation" in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration.

The 400-foot Starship — the world’s biggest and most powerful rocket — launched from the southern tip of Texas on a test flight early Thursday evening. The booster made it back to the pad for a catch by giant mechanical arms, only the second time in Starship history. But the engines on the still ascending spacecraft shut down one by one, and communication was lost 8 1/2 minutes into the flight.

Dramatic video taken near the Turks and Caicos Islands showed spacecraft debris raining down from the sky in a stream of fireballs. Flights near the falling debris had to be diverted.

SpaceX said Starship remained in its designated launch corridor over the Gulf of Mexico and then the Atlantic. Any surviving wreckage would have fallen along that path over water, the company said on its website.

Starship had been shooting for a controlled entry over the Indian Ocean, halfway around the world. Ten dummy satellites, mimicking SpaceX's Starlink internet satellites, were on board so the company could practice releasing them.

It was the seventh test flight of a Starship, but it featured a new and upgraded spacecraft. The booster and spacecraft for the eighth demo are already built and undergoing testing.

Musk said on X the accident was “barely a bump in the road” in his plans to build a fleet of Starships to carry people to Mars.

NASA already has booked two Starships to land astronauts on the moon later this decade under its Artemis program, the successor to Apollo.

“Spaceflight is not easy. It’s anything but routine,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson posted on X after the accident. “That’s why these tests are so important."

Earlier Thursday, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company also had mixed results with the debut of its massive New Glenn rocket. It achieved orbit on its first try, putting a test satellite thousands of miles above Earth. But the booster was destroyed after failing to land on a floating platform in the Atlantic.

Updated 21:33 IST, January 17th 2025

Recommended

Huge Tragedy! 23-Year-Old TV Actor Aman Jaiswal Dies in Road Accident
Entertainment News
Shut Shop or Sell To Americans: US Supreme Court Okays TikTok Shutdown
World News
Saif Ali Khan Attack And Health LIVE Updates: Culprit Remains Elusive
Entertainment News
iPhone 16 At ₹63,999? Here's How Flipkart Offer Works
Tech News
Suspect Seen in Changed Clothes Post-Attack, Another Photo Surfaces
India News
Andhra CM Proposes ‘At Least 2 Kids’ Law For Contesting Polls
India News
Bumrah's Fitness, Jaiswal's Slot In Focus Selectors To Pick Squad
SportFit
Republic Day 2025: Noida Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Jan 23, 26
India News
Saif Ali Khan Stabbing A Mystery Like No Other, Varying Accounts Emerge
Entertainment News
Alcaraz Plans To Get A Tattoo Of A Kangaroo To Celebrate An AO Title
SportFit
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: