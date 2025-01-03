Search icon
  • SpaceX to Launch Starships to Mars by 2026, Paving the Way for Human Exploration

Published 22:39 IST, January 3rd 2025

SpaceX to Launch Starships to Mars by 2026, Paving the Way for Human Exploration

The ultimate goal is even bigger: to establish a bustling city on Mars within the next two decades.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Starship lifts off from Starbase at Boca Chica, Texas. | Image: SpaceX

SpaceX is setting its sights on Mars, with ambitious plans to send Starships to the Red Planet by 2026 for landing tests. If everything goes according to plan, humans could step foot on Mars as soon as 2030, marking a major milestone in space exploration.

Here is what you need to know

SpaceX’s Starship will serve as the key vehicle to transport humans and equipment to Mars. The planned tests are a significant step towards creating the necessary infrastructure for future human missions. With the goal of a sustainable presence on Mars, experts are hopeful that the company's efforts will lay the groundwork for long-term exploration.

The timeline to a Mars city may seem ambitious, but SpaceX has already proven its ability to achieve groundbreaking feats in space technology. The next few years will be crucial in realizing this vision, and if successful, Mars could become the next frontier for humanity.

As SpaceX pushes forward with its plans, one thing is certain: the future of human exploration on Mars is rapidly approaching.

Updated 22:39 IST, January 3rd 2025

