  • SpadeX Chaser Captures Breathtaking In-Orbit Selfie Video Ahead of Next Week's Docking

Published 18:16 IST, January 4th 2025

SpadeX Chaser Captures Breathtaking In-Orbit Selfie Video Ahead of Next Week's Docking

Launched in late December, Chaser is part of SpadeX’s innovative program aimed at testing autonomous docking technology.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Ahead of Docking, SpadeX Chaser Shows Stunning In-Orbit Space Selfie Video | Image: ISRO

New Delhi: SpadeX's Chaser satellite has unveiled its first video of Earth from space, offering a breathtaking view of the planet's vibrant beauty. Released on Saturday, the video showcases Earth’s sparkling blue oceans and swirling clouds, marking a key achievement in the Indian space agency’s ambitious docking mission.

Launched in late December, Chaser is part of SpadeX’s innovative program aimed at testing autonomous docking technology.

Captured as the satellite orbited Earth at an altitude of around 400 kilometres, the video highlights the satellite's advanced imaging capabilities and sets the stage for the next crucial phase of the mission.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing for a collaborative docking mission with Chaser, set to take place next week.  

This will be India’s first-ever collaborative space docking mission, further strengthening ISRO’s presence in the global space arena.

The mission is designed to demonstrate precision navigation and secure in-orbit docking, technologies essential for future space station assembly and deep-space exploration.

ISRO’s indigenous spacecraft, equipped with state-of-the-art docking ports and maneuvering systems, will rendezvous with Chaser in a precisely planned sequence.

This complex process involves coordinating velocities and trajectories in real-time, a feat requiring impeccable execution.

"This mission represents a major leap in our capacity to carry out sophisticated space operations," said 
Dr. S. Somnath, ISRO’s Chairman.

Experts predict that this mission will pave the way for breakthroughs in satellite servicing, debris mitigation, and interplanetary exploration. As the world watches, ISRO and SpadeX are set to make history, pushing the boundaries of space exploration and human achievement.

Updated 18:16 IST, January 4th 2025

