Sunita Williams & Nick Hague's Historic Spacewalk LIVE: Visuals From International Space Station

Science News: NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Nick Hague are set to step outside the International Space Station (ISS) for a spacewalk.

This mission designated US Spacewalk 91, will mark Williams' eighth career spacewalk.

The spacewalk is expected to last around 6.5 hours.

Following this, she will embark on another spacewalk on January 23, this time alongside astronaut Butch Wilmore, for additional station upgrades. This mission is designated as US Spacewalk 92, according to NASA.

Nick and Sunita will return to Earth this spring: NASA

“Nick, Suni, and the rest of our Crew-9 crew are scheduled to return to Earth this spring, following the launch of our Crew-10 mission to the Space Station,” NASA posted on X.

