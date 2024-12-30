Published 22:12 IST, December 30th 2024
Video Captures Exact Moment PSLV-C60 Launches SpaDeX And 24 Payloads | WATCH
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the PSLV-C60 rocket on Monday at 10 pm displaying India's space prowess.
- Science News
- 1 min read
Sriharikota: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the PSLV-C60 rocket on Monday at 10 pm displaying India's space prowess. The launch was part of the SpaDeX mission, a technology demonstrator for in-space docking. The rocket lifted from the SDSC in Sriharikota at 10 pm, marking another significant achievement for India's space agency ISRO.
A stunning video captured the exact moment of the launch, showcasing the rocket's majestic lift-off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The PSLV-C60 carried two spacecraft as primary payloads, along with 24 secondary payloads.
The SpaDeX mission aims to demonstrate India's capability in in-space docking, a crucial technology for future space exploration.
Now, with the successful launch of the PSLV-C60, the ISRO has added another feather to its milestone cap.
Updated 22:12 IST, December 30th 2024