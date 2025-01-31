Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Science News /
  • Who is Shubhanshu Shukla: IAF Pilot, First Indian Astronaut to Travel to ISS on Nasa's Axiom Mission

Published 09:53 IST, January 31st 2025

Who is Shubhanshu Shukla: IAF Pilot, First Indian Astronaut to Travel to ISS on Nasa's Axiom Mission

Shubhanshu Shukla, an IAF officer and ISRO astronaut, has been selected as the pilot for Ax-4 Mission.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Shubhanshu Shukla, First Indian astronaut to Pilot Axiom-4 | Image: X

Shubhanshu Shukla, an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer and ISRO astronaut, has been selected as the pilot for Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), a private spaceflight set to launch to the International Space Station (ISS) in the spring of 2025, NASA announced on Thursday.

The mission, which will depart from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, will make Shubhanshu Shukla the first Indian astronaut to travel to the ISS on a private mission.

Addressing a webinar on Thursday, Shukla said he was “really excited to go into microgravity" as the pilot for the Axiom Mission 4 to the International Space Station. He also said he would try to perform some yoga postures on the ISS.

Shukla also plans to take items representing different regions of India and the country as a whole with him to the ISS.

He said ISRO had asked a university in India to select different items, representing the country’s diversity, to send to space.

Shubhanshu Shukla’s Axiom Space Mission 

Axiom Space has previously conducted three private astronaut missions to the ISS. The first, Ax-1, launched in April 2022 for a 17-day stay, followed by Ax-2 in May 2023, and Ax-3 in January 2024, which remained docked for 18 days, news agency IANS reported.

According to NASA, former US space agency astronaut and Axiom Space’s Director of Human Spaceflight, Peggy Whitson, will command the commercial mission and Shukla will be the mission pilot.

The two mission specialists are European Space Agency project astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary.

“Once docked, the private astronauts plan to spend up to 14 days aboard the orbiting laboratory, conducting a mission consisting of science, outreach, and commercial activities," NASA said.

The private mission will also carry the first astronauts from Poland and Hungary to stay aboard the space station.

Whitson aslo praised the Ax-4 crew’s dedication to space exploration, highlighting their commitment to pushing boundaries and creating new opportunities for their nations.

 

Updated 09:53 IST, January 31st 2025

Recommended

PM Modi Addresses Media as Budget Sessions Begins Today | LIVE
India News
2 Heavily-Armed Terrorists Shot Dead Along LoC in J&K's Poonch District
India News
LIVE | Kohli's Ranji Return, DEL vs RLYS: KING Bats Today in His KINGDOM
SportFit
PM Modi Condoles Loss of Lives in Mid-air Collision in Us
World News
Trump Again Warns BRICS Nations with 100% Tariff Over De-Dollarisation
World News
Birthright Citizenship Not for World to Pile into US: Trump's Big Remark
World News
Hera Pheri 3: Maker CONFIRMS OG Trio Akshay, Suniel, Paresh's Return
Entertainment News
CBSE Recruitment 2025: Application Window Closes Today At cbse.gov.in
Education News
Was Called Detestable: Kash Patel, Trump's FBI Chief Pick, on Racism
World News
Swara Bhasker Slams Twitter For Permanently Suspending Her Account
Entertainment News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: