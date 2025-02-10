Burning Question: Is AAP Headed for a Split as Punjab Congress Claims 30 MLAs in Touch?
After its crushing defeat in Delhi, AAP faces rising internal tensions, particularly in Punjab, where friction between the state and central leadership is intensifying. The Punjab Congress has now made a sensational claim, alleging that 30 AAP MLAs are in touch with them and contemplating a switch. This comes amid growing speculation that AAP’s Punjab unit is unhappy with Kejriwal’s leadership and the party’s direction. With Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann already in Delhi, a crucial meeting has been called by Kejriwal on February 11 to take stock of the situation. As pressure mounts, will AAP see a major defection, or will Kejriwal manage to keep his flock together? The coming days could determine AAP’s future in Punjab’s volatile political landscape.