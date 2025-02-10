Burning Question: Biren Singh Resigns After Delhi Meet, Manipur Braces for Leadership Change

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has tendered his resignation following increasing dissent within the state BJP. The resignation comes in the wake of growing political instability, with the Congress threatening a no-confidence motion and a potential floor test in the assembly. Singh, who had consulted with the party’s central leadership, submitted his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla in an effort to prevent further unrest within the party. Although the BJP retains a majority despite the exit of its ally NPP, internal divisions, particularly among MLAs pushing for a leadership change, posed a serious threat to the stability of the government. Singh’s decision to resign paves the way for fresh leadership in the state, as the BJP looks to address party fractures and secure its political future. His move reflects a strategic effort to avoid potential defections and maintain governance in a time of heightened political pressure.