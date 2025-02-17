Burning Question | Foreign Funds And Election Influence | The Big Expose

Foreign funding in elections has always been a topic of intense debate. With millions of dollars flowing into countries like India and Bangladesh, questions arise—where is this money going, and what is its real purpose? From USAID’s involvement to global influencers like George Soros, is this funding truly meant to support democracy, or does it serve a hidden agenda? As nations navigate their electoral processes, the impact of foreign influence on democracy remains a critical concern. The persistent threat of foreign influence raises concerns about electoral integrity as countries negotiate their democratic systems. The effect of foreign funding on democracy is more than just a worry in a time when superpowers vie for supremacy; it is a struggle for national sovereignty and the survival of self-governance.