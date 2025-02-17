Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Shows / Burning Question Shows / Burning Question | Foreign Funds And Election Influence | The Big Expose
Published Feb 17, 2025 at 7:43 AM IST

Burning Question | Foreign Funds And Election Influence | The Big Expose

Foreign funding in elections has always been a topic of intense debate. With millions of dollars flowing into countries like India and Bangladesh, questions arise—where is this money going, and what is its real purpose? From USAID’s involvement to global influencers like George Soros, is this funding truly meant to support democracy, or does it serve a hidden agenda? As nations navigate their electoral processes, the impact of foreign influence on democracy remains a critical concern. The persistent threat of foreign influence raises concerns about electoral integrity as countries negotiate their democratic systems. The effect of foreign funding on democracy is more than just a worry in a time when superpowers vie for supremacy; it is a struggle for national sovereignty and the survival of self-governance.

Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share

Recommended

BJP to Hold Party Meeting Today to Choose Next Delhi CM | LIVE
India News
Musk Flaunts Tech Support T-Shirt in His 1st Joint Interview With Trump
World News
I Love Him: Musk-Trump 'Bromance' Hits New High in First Joint Interview
World News
IND Expecting Another Change In CT Squad? BCCI Sparks Speculations
SportFit
Delhi Chief Minister Announcement LIVE: Parvesh Verma or Vijender Gupta?
India News
'Minor Girl Well Aware of 'Bad...': HC Upholds ex-Army Men's Jail Term
India News
Bryan Johnson, Who Complained About India’s Pollution, Now Adds Masala..
Viral News
MP to Get Helipad Every 45 km, Airport Every 150 km - Details Inside
Utility News
Elon Musk Sets Four-Week Deadline to Bring Back Stranded Astronauts
World News
All You Need To Know About Double Pneumonia Pope Francis Is Battling
Health News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: