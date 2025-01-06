Search icon
News / Shows / Burning Question / The Burning Question: Battle for Delhi Heats Up, PM Modi Targets AAP; AAP Hits Out at Congress
Published Jan 6, 2025 at 11:15 AM IST

The Burning Question: Battle for Delhi Heats Up, PM Modi Targets AAP; AAP Hits Out at Congress

As Delhi gears up for the upcoming elections, the political arena has turned into a battlefield, with tensions running high and rhetoric reaching a fever pitch. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a blistering address during his Parivartan Rally, took direct aim at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of betraying public trust and failing to fulfill its promises. Cornered by the sharp criticism, AAP is scrambling to formulate its response but has surprisingly turned its attacks on Congress instead of addressing Modi’s allegations. The stakes couldn’t be higher as parties unleash their full arsenal—fiery speeches, strategic moves, and public outreach campaigns—to sway voters. Let’s dive into the electrifying political drama unfolding in the nation’s capital as the battle for Delhi intensifies.

