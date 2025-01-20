Published Jan 20, 2025 at 11:23 AM IST
Burning Question: Saif Ali Khan Attack Sparks Nat'l Debate on Infiltration and Illegal Immigration
Mumbai police arrested a suspect in the stabbing case of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, revealing him to be an illegal Bangladeshi infiltrator. Initially identified as Bijoy Das from West Bengal, the suspect claimed in court that his real name was Mohammed Shoriful Shehzad. The investigation remains in its early stages, and authorities are working to confirm his identity and motives.