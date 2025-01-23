VIDEO: Debate With Arnab, Akhilesh Mocks Holy Mahakumbh Dip, SP Insults Hindu Faith

In a scathing attack, the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party on Wednesday mocked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP leaders over their Maha Kumbh dip. Labeling them as "chapris" (street-smart ruffians), the party went a step further, deeming them “even worse.Taking to Twitter, the Samajwadi Party's media cell accused the BJP of tarnishing the sanctity of the holy Ganga. The tweet read, “The BJP leaders have showcased their values by tarnishing the sanctity of Mother Ganga in a disgraceful manner. They are worse than chapris, possessing neither knowledge of religion nor a sense of decorum; they merely pretend to uphold religion.” This fiery statement has added fuel to the political tussle in Uttar Pradesh, as both parties gear up for upcoming elections amidst heightened rhetoric.