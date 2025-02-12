VIDEO: Arnab's Big Debate On USAID's Sellout Journalism Nexus | #TrendingDebate

WikiLeaks, a non-profit media organization has cited Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief of Republic Media Network for exposing USAID's influence operation in India and how ‘so-called journalists’ are allegedly enjoying ‘free lunches’ from USAID. Arnab has exposed the USAID influence operations in India and has also revealed the alleged connection between USAID and the deep state elements, accusing them of funding Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hafiz Saeed, in a bid to destabilise India. Arnab in his video, has also highlighted how Deep State hobnobbed with elements in Bangladesh to allegedly engineer a coup with apparent help from USAID. Unfortunately the same group also infiltrated in India with the help of "sellouts". For the unversed, USAID has come under heavy scrutiny under the Trump's administration for alleged malpractices and corruption.