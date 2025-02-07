Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Shows / The Debate With Arnab / VIDEO: Why This Unnecessary Row Over Illegal Deportees Being Sent Back In Chains And Handcuffs? Asks Arnab
Published Feb 7, 2025 at 12:47 PM IST

VIDEO: Why This Unnecessary Row Over Illegal Deportees Being Sent Back In Chains And Handcuffs? Asks Arnab

A row has broken out after several Indian deportees were sent back from the U.S. restrained in chains and handcuffs. The opposition has raised serious questions, accusing the government of failing to protect the rights of its citizens. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar responded, saying the U.S. followed standard deportation procedures. Amid growing criticism, concerns arise over whether this controversy could strain India-U.S. diplomatic ties. Arnab Goswami questions the uproar over Indian deportees being sent back from the U.S. in chains and handcuffs. He argues that the controversy may be unnecessary, as External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar clarified that the U.S. is following standard deportation procedures. Amid opposition criticism and political debate, Arnab asks: Is this outrage genuine concern or political posturing?

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: