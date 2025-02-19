VIDEO: Arnab's Sharp Takedown Of Mamata's 'Mrityukumbh' Slur Targeting Majority Sanatan Faith

Arnab Goswami launched a scathing critique of Mamata Banerjee’s recent remarks in the state assembly, where she referred to the Mahakumbh as "Mrityu Kumbh." In his sharp takedown, Arnab condemned the comment as an attack on the Sanatan faith and exposed the growing anti-Sanatan narrative within the opposition. He highlighted how Mamata’s statement is part of a larger trend, following similar remarks by other opposition leaders like Lalu Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, and Mallikarjun Kharge. Arnab called for a strong response to this blatant disrespect towards a revered spiritual event. In her big attack on the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government, the West Bengal CM criticized the government for the alleged mismanagement in the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.