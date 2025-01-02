Debate With Arnab: Gloves Off As BJP vs AAP Face Off Over Temples In Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has leveled serious allegations against Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, accusing him of directing the demolition of Hindu and Buddhist religious structures across the city. In a strongly-worded letter to the LG, Atishi claimed that the Religious Committee, functioning under his authority, had ordered the demolition of places of worship in areas like West Patel Nagar, Dilshad Garden, and Sunder Nagri. The allegations have sparked yet another political confrontation between the AAP-led Delhi government and the LG’s office, further straining their already contentious relationship. Atishi condemned the alleged actions, calling them an attack on religious harmony and sentiments, and questioned the motives behind targeting these structures. However, the LG's office has categorically denied the charges, asserting that no religious sites were being demolished. It also accused Atishi of attempting to divert attention from governance shortcomings and failing to address the pressing issues facing the city.