Debate With Arnab: Brands Pull Out; Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija All Under Scanner
Published Feb 13, 2025 at 7:29 AM IST

Debate With Arnab: Brands Pull Out; Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija All Under Scanner

Ranveer Allahbadia saw a subsequent slump in followers on his social media. It is also said that the YouTuber lost out on major commercial deals and notable names like B Praak have pulled out of making an appearance in his upcoming podcasts. On February 10, BeerBiceps took to his social media account to issue an apology. In his video, the influencer noted that comedy is not his forte and the comments he made were not just unfunny but also ‘inappropriate’. However, the half-hearted apology did little to move netizens and demands of boycotting him only grew stronger. FIRs have been filed against Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia and other panellists including ‘Rebel Kid’ Apurva Mukhija in Maharashtra , Guwahati along with complaints in other states. NCW has issued summons for the influencers to appear for questioning on February 17. Meanwhile, the episode has been taken down from YouTube and a thorough check is being done on other episodes in a bid to remove them from the public platform as well. Apoorva Mukhija was called into questioning by Mumbai police on February 12. The social media influencer who was a part of the India's Got Latent panel was at the police station for 3 hours. Details of her statement have been accessed by Republic. She told the cops, “The show was not scripted. We were not given any money from the show.” She added that the theme of the show was to ‘talk freely’ so there were ‘no barriers' in language. She admitted that all her reactions were ‘natural’.

