Debate With Arnab: Manipur CM Biren Singh's Apologises Over Unrest

A day after Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh issued an apology for the unrest in the state, the Congress has demanded the resignation of Manipur CM, stating that the administration's 'apology' is insufficient and if he believes he has done something wrong, he should resign. Note, this also comes as Biren Singh questioned if any previous Congress Prime Minister ever visited Manipur and apologised for past conflicts... Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday apologized to the people for the ethnic violence occurring since May 2023. While addressing a press conference Singh appealed to all sections to “forgive and forget” the past. The Manipur CM further said the year ends on an optimistic note and that he hoped that normalcy will return to the state in 2025.