Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Shows / The Debate With Arnab / Debate With Arnab: 80% Of Terrorists Of Pakistan Origin, Army Chief Exposes Terror Design
Published Jan 14, 2025 at 11:29 AM IST

Debate With Arnab: 80% Of Terrorists Of Pakistan Origin, Army Chief Exposes Terror Design

Ladies and gentlemen, India exposed Pakistan yet again. Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has revealed that 80% of terrorists operating in India are from Pakistan, which continues to function as the epicentre of terrorism.The Pakistanis are quiet. The world's biggest exporter of terror has been exposed. In a damning revelation, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has disclosed that 80% of terrorists neutralized in Jammu and Kashmir are Pakistani nationals. This statistic underscores Pakistan 's continued role as the epicentre of terrorism, providing undeniable evidence of its state-sponsored export of violence into India. While the global community advocates for peace and counter-terrorism, Pakistan's actions reflect a blatant disregard for international norms. The infiltration of foreign militants into Jammu and Kashmir, coupled with Islamabad's persistent failure to dismantle terror infrastructure, showcases its duplicitous approach: presenting a façade of diplomacy while actively nurturing and deploying militants across the border.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: