Debate With Arnab: 80% Of Terrorists Of Pakistan Origin, Army Chief Exposes Terror Design

Ladies and gentlemen, India exposed Pakistan yet again. Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has revealed that 80% of terrorists operating in India are from Pakistan, which continues to function as the epicentre of terrorism.The Pakistanis are quiet. The world's biggest exporter of terror has been exposed. In a damning revelation, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has disclosed that 80% of terrorists neutralized in Jammu and Kashmir are Pakistani nationals. This statistic underscores Pakistan 's continued role as the epicentre of terrorism, providing undeniable evidence of its state-sponsored export of violence into India. While the global community advocates for peace and counter-terrorism, Pakistan's actions reflect a blatant disregard for international norms. The infiltration of foreign militants into Jammu and Kashmir, coupled with Islamabad's persistent failure to dismantle terror infrastructure, showcases its duplicitous approach: presenting a façade of diplomacy while actively nurturing and deploying militants across the border.