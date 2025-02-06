Search icon
News / Republic Shows / The Debate With Arnab / VIDEO: Mega Debate On National Big Picture With Arnab | Delhi Poll of Polls
Published Feb 6, 2025 at 11:40 AM IST

VIDEO: Mega Debate On National Big Picture With Arnab | Delhi Poll of Polls

Most exit polls on Wednesday predicted that the BJP holds an advantage over the ruling AAP in the Delhi assembly elections, while the Congress is not expected to make significant gains. The Election Commission will announce the official results on February 8, after the counting of votes. Exit polls, conducted by election survey agencies, are based on voter interviews as they leave polling stations and may differ from the actual results. According to the Matrize exit poll, the BJP-led NDA is projected to win 35-40 seats, while the AAP may secure 32-37 seats. The survey estimates 0-1 seats for the Congress. As per the P-Marq exit poll, the BJP and its allies are likely to win 39-49 seats, while the AAP could secure 21-31 seats, and the Congress is expected to get 0-1 seat.

