Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Shows / The Debate With Arnab / VIDEO: Delhi's Super Freebie Fight Between BJP and AAP Is Not Productive Economics, Says Arnab
Published Jan 10, 2025 at 12:02 PM IST

VIDEO: Delhi's Super Freebie Fight Between BJP and AAP Is Not Productive Economics, Says Arnab

The BJP is eyeing the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections as a crucial opportunity to reclaim power in the capital. Locked in a fierce battle with the AAP, the BJP has targeted issues ranging from corruption and infiltration to voter manipulation. The rivalry has now intensified into a competition of freebies, with both parties vying to outdo each other in appealing to voters. The BJP is reportedly preparing a major announcement—a super freebie plan—to counter AAP’s longstanding dominance in this domain. This bold strategy aims to shift voter preferences and boost the BJP’s chances in the high-stakes election. But the critical question remains: will this move help the BJP turn the tide in its favor, or will AAP's proven governance record continue to hold sway? The battle for Delhi heats up.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: