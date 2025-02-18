Search icon
News / Republic Shows / The Debate With Arnab / VIDEO: What Was Gaurav Gogoi Doing With Pakistan Ambassador? Arnab Questions The Secrecy
Published Feb 18, 2025 at 7:54 AM IST

VIDEO: What Was Gaurav Gogoi Doing With Pakistan Ambassador? Arnab Questions The Secrecy

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi is facing mounting questions over his alleged connections with Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and his 2015 visit to the Pakistani mission in Delhi. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has demanded explanations, ordering a probe into Gogoi’s wife Elizabeth Gogoi’s professional ties with Pakistan. Amid rising scrutiny, Gogoi’s attempt to defend himself has only deepened suspicions. His informal meeting with a Pakistani envoy is now under investigation, raising concerns about political and diplomatic implications. Is there a secret connection between Gogoi and Pakistan nationals? Did he facilitate visas for anti-India forces? Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma drops explosive details in an unmissable interview with Arnab. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's has demanded answers from Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi asking him to explain his wife Elizabeth Gogoi's alleged links Ali Tauqeer Sheikh in Pakistan.

