News / Shows / The Debate With Arnab / VIDEO: Mixed History As PM But Great Human Being: Arnab Summarizes The Legacy Of Dr. Manmohan Singh
Published Dec 28, 2024 at 12:02 PM IST

VIDEO: Mixed History As PM But Great Human Being: Arnab Summarizes The Legacy Of Dr. Manmohan Singh

Arnab Goswami presents a detailed analysis of Dr. Manmohan Singh's impactful public life, highlighting his role as an economist, reformer, and political leader. As the architect of India’s 1991 economic reforms, Singh spearheaded liberalization, paving the way for India’s economic growth. His tenure as Prime Minister witnessed landmark initiatives like MNREGA and the Right to Education Act, aimed at empowering marginalized communities. Arnab delves into Singh’s composed yet resolute leadership style during challenging times, such as the global economic crisis and coalition politics. From his pivotal Lok Sabha speeches to his calm demeanor in political storms, Singh's legacy as a reformer and administrator is examined critically. The analysis also revisits his contributions as Finance Minister, shaping India’s financial trajectory. Through this discourse, Republic TV offers viewers an engaging exploration of Manmohan Singh’s enduring influence on India’s socio-economic and political landscape. Catch Arnab live on Republic TV for deeper insights.

