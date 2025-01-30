Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Shows / The Debate With Arnab / Debate With Arnab: PM Modi Raises Poll Pitch In Delhi, Takes On Kejriwal's 'Poison' Remark
Published Jan 30, 2025 at 10:33 AM IST

Debate With Arnab: PM Modi Raises Poll Pitch In Delhi, Takes On Kejriwal's 'Poison' Remark

In the run-up to the Delhi Assembly Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, likened AAP leaders to 'thug' Charles Sobhraj. The Prime Minister, at a public meeting at Kartar Nagar in New Delhi, equated the AAP leaders to serial killer Sobhraj who gained notoriety for duping people. Modi said, “Those who built 'sheesh mahal' and those who looted public money worth thousands of crores of rupees can never think of the welfare of the poor. That is why they are spreading lies in Delhi. These AAP-da people speak lies with such innocence that people get trapped.” "You may have heard of Charles Sobhraj. He was a known thug, but he was such an expert at duping people with innocence that every time people would get duped by him. That is why one has to remain cautious of such people," he said. Delhi has made it clear that now excuses, fake promises as well as "loot and lies" of the "AAP-da" government will not work, Modi said as he made a fervent appeal to voters to give him a chance to serve after 25 years of Congress and AAP governments.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: