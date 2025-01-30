Debate With Arnab: PM Modi Raises Poll Pitch In Delhi, Takes On Kejriwal's 'Poison' Remark

In the run-up to the Delhi Assembly Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, likened AAP leaders to 'thug' Charles Sobhraj. The Prime Minister, at a public meeting at Kartar Nagar in New Delhi, equated the AAP leaders to serial killer Sobhraj who gained notoriety for duping people. Modi said, “Those who built 'sheesh mahal' and those who looted public money worth thousands of crores of rupees can never think of the welfare of the poor. That is why they are spreading lies in Delhi. These AAP-da people speak lies with such innocence that people get trapped.” "You may have heard of Charles Sobhraj. He was a known thug, but he was such an expert at duping people with innocence that every time people would get duped by him. That is why one has to remain cautious of such people," he said. Delhi has made it clear that now excuses, fake promises as well as "loot and lies" of the "AAP-da" government will not work, Modi said as he made a fervent appeal to voters to give him a chance to serve after 25 years of Congress and AAP governments.