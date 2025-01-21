Search icon
News / Shows / The Debate With Arnab / VIDEO: After Series of Lapses And Loopholes in Saif Stabbing Case, Mumbai Police Awards Self
Published Jan 21, 2025 at 12:47 PM IST

The accused, arrested on Sunday, initially tried to mislead investigators by claiming to be a resident of Kolkata, but the police quickly exposed his deception. Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, who had changed his name to Vijay Das, failed to provide any supporting documents to validate his fabricated story. The breakthrough came when the police managed to secure his school leaving certificate from his brother, based in Bangladesh, through his mobile phone. This document became a crucial piece of evidence, confirming Fakir's true nationality as Bangladeshi.

