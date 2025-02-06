BREAKING: Pradeep Gupta Tells Arnab, Axis My India To Release Exit Poll Tomorrow

Pollster Pradeep Gupta has said that his Axis My India's exit poll on Delhi Assembly elections, which concluded on Wednesday, will be released on Thursday as they are yet to analyse the data. Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Gupta said that they will release their exit poll on Delhi polls tomorrow as they don't have the complete data to be sure as of now. They will go to the ground on Thursday, meet people, analyse the data further and then release it. Most exit polls on Wednesday predicted that the BJP holds an advantage over the ruling AAP in the Delhi assembly elections, while the Congress is not expected to make significant gains. The Election Commission will announce the official results on February 8, after the counting of votes. Exit polls, conducted by election survey agencies, are based on voter interviews as they leave polling stations and may differ from the actual results.