News / Shows / The Debate With Arnab / VIDEO: Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Mystery: Arnab's 10 Pointed Questions On Ridiculous Theories
Published Jan 22, 2025 at 11:49 AM IST

VIDEO: Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Mystery: Arnab's 10 Pointed Questions On Ridiculous Theories

The mystery surrounding Saif Ali Khan's stabbing deepens as multiple theories emerge, leaving the public perplexed. Mumbai Police have arrested three suspects, while the Crime Branch apprehended the alleged attacker in Thane. Despite these developments, questions remain unanswered. Saif, who was treated at Lilavati Hospital, has now been discharged. Arnab Goswami has stepped in, raising 10 probing questions that challenge the narrative and dissect the absurd theories surrounding the case. From the motive behind the attack to potential conspiracies, these questions aim to push the investigation closer to the truth. The case has captured nationwide attention, with growing calls for clarity and justice. As investigators piece together the puzzle, the focus remains on uncovering the truth behind this shocking incident. Will the answers emerge from the chaos, or will the mystery only deepen further? Stay tuned as Arnab explores the case in his trademark hard-hitting style.

