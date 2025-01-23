VIDEO: The Debate With Arnab: What's The Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Mystery That's Amiss

Saif Ali Khan, 54, was stabbed repeatedly by an intruder, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir alias Vijay Das (30), inside his 12-floor apartment in the wee hours of January 16. The actor suffered multiple stab injuries in the attack and underwent an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital. He returned home on Tuesday. The Bangladeshi national, who was arrested for attacking Saif, gained entry into the actor's Satguru Sharan building by scaling its compound wall and went inside the main entrance after finding the security guards asleep, police said. The lapse in the security of the upscale Bandra society has been questioned in the matter since the start and now, Republic reached out to the caretaker of the society about the security measures.