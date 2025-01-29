VIDEO: Why Are We Running A Parallel Case On Saif Attack, Says Shaina NC | #HugeSaifControversy

Shaina NC Of The Shi Sena Shinde Faction Raises Question On The Saif Stabbing Probe and asks that, Why are we even running a Parallel Case On Saif Ali Khan's Attack. Paramjit Singh Dahiya from the Mumbai Police gave the opening statement in Saif Ali Khan's attack case. In Marathi, he congratulated the teams leading the investigation and stated that they had received plenty of evidence. He called the case ‘clue-based’ and stressed that the fingerprint report had not yet been submitted to the police. In a big revelation, he also shared that the police will move to court tomorrow to seek an extension of the accused's custody. Dahiya stressed, that they have ‘strong evidence' against the main accused. He also clarified that no other accused has been identified by the Mumbai Police. The police stood by their previous breakthrough and stated that they had arrested the right man. Dahiya clarified that face recognition is part of multiple evidence collection, as protocol. The Mumbai police confirmed receiving, “physical, technical and oral” evidence incriminating the arrested accused. The officials also clarified that the ‘victim’ Saif Ali Khan arrived at Lilavati Hospital at 2:47 am as per CCTV footage and not at 4:11 am, as some reports claim.