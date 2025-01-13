This Is Exclusive: Bangladesh Govt. Downplays Minority Attacks, Calls Them Politically Motivated

The Bangladesh government has dismissed concerns over attacks on minority communities, claiming they are politically motivated rather than communal. According to a report by the Bangladesh police, 1,769 incidents of attacks and vandalism have been reported since August last year. Authorities have classified most of these incidents as political disputes. Based on investigations, police have registered 62 cases and arrested 35 individuals linked to these crimes. Officials emphasized that such incidents are often exaggerated to create political unrest and tarnish the nation’s image internationally. Minority rights groups, however, argue that the attacks reflect deeper communal tensions in the country. The government’s stance has sparked debates over its approach to safeguarding minorities and addressing the root causes of such incidents effectively.